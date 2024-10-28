Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $116,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,788,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.86. 2,039,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $397.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

