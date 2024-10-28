nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s Why

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.33. 41,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 215,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $631.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.35.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $166,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,846.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $166,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,846.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,461 shares of company stock valued at $385,684. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 336.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 34,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 969.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

