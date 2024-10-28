North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Purchases £15,368 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,842 ($49.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,368 ($19,953.26).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance
Shares of LON NAS opened at GBX 3,807 ($49.43) on Monday. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 1 year low of GBX 3,436.20 ($44.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,400 ($57.13). The company has a market capitalization of £505.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,937.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,983.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,954.59.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North Atlantic Smaller Cos
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Top Stocks It’s Not Too Late to Buy Today
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- ASML Stock Slides – A Buying Opportunity in Semiconductors?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Score from 40% YoY Data Center Capex Spending in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.