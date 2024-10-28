North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Purchases £15,368 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,842 ($49.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,368 ($19,953.26).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance

Shares of LON NAS opened at GBX 3,807 ($49.43) on Monday. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 1 year low of GBX 3,436.20 ($44.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,400 ($57.13). The company has a market capitalization of £505.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,937.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,983.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,954.59.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

