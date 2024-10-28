Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $84.75 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $88.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

