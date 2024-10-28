Northland Securities Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $110.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $8,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

