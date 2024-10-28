Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $24.46. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2,348,330 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

