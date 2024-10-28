Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 99569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

