OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of OFSSH stock remained flat at $22.46 during trading hours on Monday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $22.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

