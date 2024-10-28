OMG Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.89 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $32.99 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 12% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00037062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.