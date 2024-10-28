Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Onsemi Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ON traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,156. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

