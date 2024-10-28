Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $373.35 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 11.4 %

Oppenheimer stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,521.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 141.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 55.6% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

