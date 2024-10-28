Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the September 30th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 671.5 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF remained flat at $13.70 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $14.40.
About Orient Overseas (International)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orient Overseas (International)
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.