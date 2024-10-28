Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the September 30th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 671.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF remained flat at $13.70 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

