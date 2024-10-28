OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $223.48 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,963,782 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

