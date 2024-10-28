PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 20,000 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.07. 1,579,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,872. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in PACCAR by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.
View Our Latest Analysis on PCAR
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.