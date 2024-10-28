PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 20,000 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.07. 1,579,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,872. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in PACCAR by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

