Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,452 shares of company stock worth $118,643,279. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $366.44 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.81 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

