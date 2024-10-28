Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 276.3% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,966. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.