Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 262,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

