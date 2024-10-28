Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FNCL stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.58. 25,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,662. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

