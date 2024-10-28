Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 8.29% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,983,000.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BALI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,147. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $32.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
