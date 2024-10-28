Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PKST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.18. 96,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,122. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.63.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

