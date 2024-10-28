Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 204,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PBT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. 135,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,477. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,402,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 262,233 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 460,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 87,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

