Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $13.44. Permian Resources shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1,891,337 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 28,542.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

