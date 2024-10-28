Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Credit Income Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Top Stocks It’s Not Too Late to Buy Today
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- ASML Stock Slides – A Buying Opportunity in Semiconductors?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks to Score from 40% YoY Data Center Capex Spending in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.