Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after acquiring an additional 480,848 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,895,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

