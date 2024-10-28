Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

