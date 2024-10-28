PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PetIQ Price Performance

PetIQ stock remained flat at $30.98 during midday trading on Monday. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading

