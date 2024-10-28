PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,842 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned 4.21% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $33,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 192,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,045,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $345,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,293,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,002,000.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

