Pollux Coin (POX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90,566.05

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $6.75 million and $90,566.05 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,687.15 or 0.99937087 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,615.59 or 0.99832969 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,663,021 coins and its circulating supply is 40,663,617 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,660,901.29229 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.16502642 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $53,222.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

