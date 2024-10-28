Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.080-3.180 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.