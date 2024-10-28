Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $126.30. 5,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $141.66.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

