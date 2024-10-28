Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

