PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PCTTW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

