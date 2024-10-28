Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 339,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.45.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 191,369 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 252,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 812,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

