Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 339,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.45.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
