Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of QFIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.98. 758,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $35.02.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109,809 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 314,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

