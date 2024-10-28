Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of QFIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.98. 758,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $35.02.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109,809 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 314,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
