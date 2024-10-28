Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.24

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $235.69 million and approximately $28.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.03611543 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00037229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,375,762 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.