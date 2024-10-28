Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.24

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $235.69 million and approximately $28.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.03611543 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00037229 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006089 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010974 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011083 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006302 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001785 BTC.
Qtum Profile
Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,375,762 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.