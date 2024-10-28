Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 2.7% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 927.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,082 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $308.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $317.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.