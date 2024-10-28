Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.54. Approximately 774,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,650,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 19,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.