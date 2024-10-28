Reliant Wealth Planning Buys 10,260 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 21.4% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $49,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 197,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,776. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

