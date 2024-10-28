Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $150.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

