Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.1% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.