Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 226.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.