Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1,314.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $14,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 689.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,180,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $141.51 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.56 and a 200 day moving average of $140.09.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.