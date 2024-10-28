Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 947,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 886,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.73 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

