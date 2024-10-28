Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.96 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.79.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.