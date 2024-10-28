Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 531 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.