Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Boosted by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up 1.3% of FCG Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after buying an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $65.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

