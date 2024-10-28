Robert W. Baird Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $195.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 10.6 %

DECK opened at $168.11 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.