Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 385838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock worth $110,241,632 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 28.0% in the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 83.9% during the third quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 15.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.