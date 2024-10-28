Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $77.25 and last traded at $76.99. Approximately 529,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,330,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

