Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roku Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $75.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Roku

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

